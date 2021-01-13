La Xunta proposes the closure of the entire hotel industry in Galicia at 6:00 p.m.

Publication: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 11:50 PM

The clinical committee that advises the Xunta de Galicia on the pandemic proposes that the whole region become at the two highest levels of restrictions against the coronavirus, which would mean the closure of the entire hospitality industry at 6 p.m. and that the number maximum number of people per meeting is limited to four.

At maximum alert level, the hospitality industry can only work with terraces at 50% capacity, while at the next higher level, it can work 30% indoors and 50% outdoors. outside. In both cases, mobility is limited.

To date, municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants were at the highest level of measurements, with a cumulative incidence equal to or greater than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the upper average, municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants with an incidence of between 150 and 250 and those of less than 10,000 with an incidence of more than 250 cases. Therefore, the more permissive medium and basic levels of restriction would disappear.

Late Tuesday evening, experts continued to debate how to tighten limitations on mobility, capacity, curfews and personal contact in the face of the spread of the virus, so details will be clarified this Wednesday by President Alberto Núñez. Feijóo and the Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña.

The escalation of COVID-19 infections in Galicia continues its course and this Tuesday the active cases were already 8,810, 560 more than in the previous count, after registering 844 new positives, 142 more.

Núñez Feijóo warned on Tuesday that the situation would continue to deteriorate in the coming weeks and predicted that the third wave would be “higher” than the second, saying the measures would be proportional to the current situation and, therefore, “more restrictive” .

These will likely come into effect on Friday, according to Núñez Feijóo, who cited among the sectors in which the Xunta can act as gymnasiums or game rooms, in addition to the hotel business itself.