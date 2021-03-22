Labor flexibility, an unresolved problem for more than half of Spanish companies

51% of companies do not plan to strengthen the work-life balance and the physical and emotional well-being of their employees with new measures after the health crisis

Since 2018, on March 23 of each year, the National Day for the reconciliation of personal, family and professional life and co-responsibility in taking care of family responsibilities has been celebrated. The objective of this day is to make society aware of the importance of reconciliation and co-responsibility for the quality of life of all.

For years, work-life balance has been a critical element in organizations, but the current situation caused by the health crisis has made it even more important, highlighting the need for companies to find solutions to facilitate reconciliation and disconnection of their employees. However, ensuring a work-life balance is still an open question in Spanish companies, according to the study Challenges of Spanish companies in the COVID-19 era prepared by Sodexo, 51% of companies do not plan to strengthen the reconciliation and the physical and emotional well-being of its employees with new measures after the health crisis.

Currently, one of the main problems for many employees is the feeling of always working, a situation which has been made worse by the long hours of telecommuting. According to the Sodexo study, 94% of companies have set up or had set up teleworking due to the health crisis and 36% of companies are struggling to mitigate the hyperconnectivity suffered by employees due to working from home . Teleworking days that are prolonged at home and the inability to disconnect make it more difficult to reconcile the personal and professional life of workers.

It is important that companies devote efforts to develop and implement reconciliation policies, in fact, according to Sodexo data, 90% of employees say they want to spend more time with their families. Faced with this situation, Sodexo Benefits and Incentives analyzes the consequences that not being able to reconcile can have on employees, the impact this can have on the company and the measures to be put in place to remedy it.

Consequences of non-reconciliation for employees. If the reconciliation was already an outstanding task in companies before the COVID-19 pandemic, now it is all the more so as the health crisis has complicated this problem in organizations, in fact, according to Sodexo data due to the telework, 54% of Spanish companies indicate that the reconciliation of employees with children is one of the factors that cost them the most to resolve. The lack of balance between work and personal needs can be a real problem for the well-being of the employee and for the company. One of the main consequences that “non-reconciliation” can have on workers is stress. According to the “ COVID-19 Global Impact ” study, carried out by Cigna, 74% of Spanish employees say they live immersed in a culture of “ always connected to work ” and 45% of working Spaniards admit to suffering from the related stress at work. . A poor work-life balance can have a big impact on the well-being of employees, as sometimes many personal issues result from incompatible schedules and overwork. The impact of a good work-life balance on the company. Just as the imbalance can affect the health of the employee and, consequently, the performance of the company, the promotion of reconciliation strategies in the company can have a real impact at all levels. Companies that devote efforts to ensuring a balance between the personal and professional life of their employees benefit in various ways. For example, any reconciliation measure will have an impact on a better image of the company for the attraction and retention of talent, as well as on greater satisfaction of its staff since these policies aim to help employees to better manage and plan their time. . which also helps reduce your stress level. On the other hand, these efforts have a direct impact on the motivation of workers, which positively influences their performance, in fact, according to Sodexo data, 95% of organizations offering services aimed at improving work-life balance. private lives see an increase in their professional and private lives. balance your productivity. In addition, the motivation generated by these measures has a strong impact on the employee’s commitment to the company and this translates into the stability of the workforce and the reduction in absenteeism at work. Measures to be put into practice. There are a number of steps companies can take to help employees balance their work and personal lives. Sometimes the balance depends on many external variables such as the volume of work or the distance to work, in that sense, one of the main balancing tasks that companies have to perform is the organization of the team and the time. because, in that sense way, they help employees finish their day with work done so that they can log off when they get home. In addition to the search for a better organization, other actions can be implemented, such as flexible hours so that the worker is free and can fulfill his personal obligations and work when he is most productive. In addition, companies may also offer conciliation assistance services, such as benefits or flexible compensation, i.e. the company can provide services aimed at meeting the personal needs of the employee. employee who may be affected by work, such as employment. problem that can be solved with daycare vouchers or the food theme, which can be solved by offering restaurant cards.

“For years, reconciliation has been an unresolved issue in some companies and in human resources departments, a fact that has been made worse by the current situation of uncertainty and long hours of telecommuting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “, he assures Miriam Martn, Marketing Director Sodexo. “Reconciliation has many advantages in companies, through reconciliation policies, we improve the quality of life of employees and help them feel more engaged in the company and be more productive.”

