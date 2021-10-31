lack-of-vaccination-and-high-costs-keep-poorer-countries-away-from-cop26

The inequality between North and South is again evident, now also in the COP 26. At the climate summit that will take place from this Sunday until 12 November in Glasgow there will be notable absences: that of the leaders and activists of the so-called global South. Many members of developing countries in Africa, Latin America and the Pacific, which in turn are the areas most affected by global warming, have lived an obstacle course to reach this appointment and many of them have fallen by the wayside.

To the climate summit, postponed in 2020 by the covid – 12, more than . 000 people, including delegates and leaders of more than 190 invited countries, NGO members, companies, media, activists and protesters. But the first of the barriers that attendees have faced has been the delay in vaccination campaigns in many developing countries. 49% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and only the 3.1% are citizens of low-income countries, according to figures from Our World in Data. The United Kingdom requires the complete guideline to enter the country, with two doses, or a quarantine of 10 days.

To try to alleviate this situation, the British Government announced last July that it would offer vaccines against covid – 19 for delegates who would not otherwise be able to access them. However, the participants who requested immunization to attend the COP 26 have reported since early September that they have not received news, according to different groups of activists.

Likewise, for many of these territories the offer of a possible vaccine came “a little late” to be able to obtain the documents and funds necessary to travel, according to Tracy Kajumba, a researcher at the International Institute for Environment and Development, which supports the least developed countries at the UN.

This, for example, has caused that only four leaders of the Pacific island states – Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu and Palau – can attend Glasgow, according to Satyendra Prasad, Fiji’s ambassador to the United Nations. Borders remain closed in many countries in this area to keep local communities safe from covid – 19, as in Kiribati, while long quarantine periods of up to three weeks, even in Tonga – where only one positive case has been reported – make travel difficult for leaders, Prasad explained. “We know that not having a presence like the one we would have in a normal year is a great disadvantage for smaller countries,” said the diplomat.

Endless paperwork and a large outlay

To this first barrier, that of immunization, is also added the continuous changes in measures to enter the United Kingdom. The host country updated the red list of countries on October 4 – 54, among which are Mexico, South Africa , Ecuador, Haiti, Venezuela, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Argentina, Brazil and Chile―, so the quarantine measures and bureaucratic procedures to get to Glasgow are complicated for many.

Mohamed Adow, a Nairobi-based climate expert who has attended every annual UN climate conference since 2009, explains that participants of the so-called “red list” countries, such as Kenya, with high levels of covid infections – 19, they are obliged to quarantine in hotels before attending the COP 26, vaccinated or not. Although the British Government announced that it would relax the period from 10 to five days for For those summit participants from these restricted regions, the measures remain exaggerated, on a par with their faces, for many. “The costs are beyond the reach of some poorer governments and smaller civil society organizations,” laments Adow, who heads the think tank Powershift Africa.

To all this, in addition, we must add the cost of the visa for the vast majority of participants, which ranges between 54 and 120 pounds (between 115 and 141 euros) and the multiple bureaucratic procedures to obtain it, in addition to the cost of lodging and two weeks’ meals for the leaders and activists of the South.

“The COP 26 is a historic moment. If only the voices of the North are at the table, we can already assume what kind of implications and policies will result from these conversations: those that only benefit a part of the world ”, Rachael Osgood, coordinator of the support service, laments by phone. of COP Coalition visas 26. This non-profit organization has helped more than 200 activists around the world to deal with the bureaucratic procedures to access a temporary permit, and thus be able to attend the summit.

Adrián Martínez, founder and director of La Ruta del Clima, based in Costa Rica, explains that it remains difficult for civil society groups to decide which staff, if any, could attend the COP 26. “We have not had time to really think about the central issues that we are going to defend at the summit because we do not know if we are going,” he laments. “This uncertainty is psychologically very difficult,” he adds.

An uncertainty that threatens that again, in an event like this climate summit, which has been described as the last great opportunity to reverse the effects of climate change, the indigenous peoples and the voices of the South, the main affected by global warming, are once again excluded from the main debates. At the Food Systems pre-summit held in Rome last July, indigenous peoples insisted on a historic request from this group: “There will be no transformation without us.”

In recent months, the British Government has insisted that the summit aims to be an “inclusive” meeting and to promote work on issues that are of high priority for the poorest nations on the front lines of the impacts of climate change, including finance and adaptation.

For her part, Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of the Asian Peoples Movement on Debt and Development, based in Manila, and who has attended the annual conversations since 2007 as an observer, says challenges related to vaccines, visas and quarantine were discouraging people from regions most at risk from climate change from attending the summit. “The regions most vulnerable to global warming are also the ones that are having all these problems and the most marginalized are in access to vaccines,” he told Reuters. “This is a triple injustice.”

