lahore cafe dead rat in food: dead rat fed in cafe sandwich video goes viral – Pakistan Lahore cafe sealed after rat died in shawarma video goes viral

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminJanuary 11, 2021
A dead rat was found inside Sandwich at a restaurant in the city of Lahore, Pakistan. Video of the whole incident was uploaded to Facebook by the victim, which has now gone viral.

