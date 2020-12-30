Lahore metro poverty: poverty in Chinese city brought Chinese metro, public forced to beg

Lahore

When the bulldozer roar started in the Anarkali area of ​​Lahore, Pakistan, some people took refuge in a nearby shrine. He apparently suffered from the loss of his property and land. The 40-year-old resident says he was forced to sell his house to the Punjabi provincial government for less than the market price. All of these exercises are aimed at ensuring that the metro can run through Pakistan’s second largest city with Chinese money.

In such a situation where the metro arrives, they are told to get all kinds of facilities, but there are people who took this metro out of their homes and brought it on the road. Those who lived a good life before, the number of homeless and poor began to count. The first phase of this approximately US $ 1.8 billion project started in October. This will drastically reduce the city’s traffic and pollution.

It is a pleasure for Lahore, one of the most polluted cities in South Asia, but because of it, the future of hundreds of people fluctuates indefinitely. Some people say they don’t want to go anywhere else because this whole life is just going to this place. Currently, he has rented a room behind the famous living room, but he worries that the price will increase after the metro station arrives in the neighborhood and that it will be difficult for people like him to survive.

The orange line operated by Chinese railways Norinko International and its Pakistani partners is one of two dozen projects in China that have been launched in several countries around the world as part of the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road initiative. Every day 2.5 lakh people use this train service. According to a DW report, the fare for a so-called extremely cheap rail service is 40 Pakistani rupees. In addition to being inexpensive, travelers enjoy traveling comfortably and equipped with modern technology.

The 54-year-old local resident, standing outside the sparkling Anarkali metro station, says it will benefit the Pakistani economy. Along with regional neighbors, the Pakistani economy is also facing a recession due to the corona virus outbreak. There are few examples of such modern service in Pakistan. Such trains are only visible in Europe but now they are also in Pakistan because of China.