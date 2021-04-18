Lahore violence: Pakistan Violence in Lahore over France Prohpet Mohammad Caricature: violence in Pakistan on the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France

Lahore

The brutality of Tehreek-e-Labbaq, a banned fundamentalist organization that has been inciting violence in Pakistan for many days, is increasing. Now he has detained and tortured a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Apart from them, four other officers were taken hostage on Sunday. The organization did so with the police who reached Yatim Khana Chowk in Lahore to evacuate the area. Since last week, the activists of this organization have been protesting.

Capitol City Police Bureau spokesman Rana Arif told the Dawn newspaper that activists from the organization attacked police with gasoline bombs. He said that 11 policemen who suffered torture are in the hospital. Three people died and many were injured as a result of police operations. The organization shared a video showing the abducted police officers.

Party supporters gave the Imran Khan government until April 20 to expel the French ambassador for publishing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammed, but before that, police arrested party leader Saad Hussain Rizvi on Monday, after which the TLP has launched a nationwide protest. A spokesperson for the organization said the bodies of those who died will be buried when the French ambassador is deported.

The poisonous maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who has become a puzzle for Imran Khan, recently died under mysterious circumstances. Rizvi founded the radical Pakistani organization Tehreek-e-Labbak Pakistan (TLP) and his organization had surrounded Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the recent past. Because of this, where millions of people have been imprisoned in these two cities, the Pakistani army and Imran Khan have also come under pressure. Rizvi is suspected of having been killed by her ISI after her death under suspicious circumstances.