lakes on Mars: lakes and more water on Mars

About three years ago, scientists confirmed the presence of water on Mars. Now a new study has claimed that there may actually be more water than expected. It has also been said that there could be dozens of lakes 800 meters below the surface. Researchers at the US Space Agency’s NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory analyzed data from the European Space Agency’s Mars Express orbiter.

Water or something?

In this case, dozens of radar reflections were found at the South Pole of Mars. A similar discovery was made in 2018. Radar signals were found in the region of the South Pole layered deposits, where water ice, dry ice and dust have accumulated over millions of years. However, most of them are at temperatures where water can freeze while the solute minerals are perchlorate. However, JPL investigator Geoffrey Plott says it’s either water or something.

difficult to hold water

Over 15 years of data were taken for this study. Earlier in March, a study found that 33 to 99 percent of the water not found on Mars could be under its crust. He indicated that it could be rocks billions of years old. The surface temperature of Mars can be as low as -63 ° C, in which it is difficult for water to remain liquid.

How did the water come from?

Aditya Khullar, a doctoral student who worked on the paper, says this water may have been created by volcanic activity. However, no evidence of this has been found at the South Pole. At the same time, in May, researchers found evidence on Mars in satellite images that indicated a volcanic eruption 50,000 years ago. This study is blocked in Geophysical Research Letters.

Photo: ESA / DLR / FU Berlin / Bill Dunford