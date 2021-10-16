'lamb',-a-drama-about-strange-maternity-wards-with-noomi-rapace,-wins-the-sitges-festival

Icelandic Lamb, by newcomer director Valdimir Jóhannsson, has been the winner of the 54 3rd edition of the Sitges festival, which although it has announced this Saturday its record will not close until tomorrow Sunday. Lamb analyzes motherhood from an unusual proposal. A married couple living in isolation with their flock of sheep on an Icelandic island adopt as their own child a strange newborn, a special lamb – which gives the film its title – who will give them great happiness, but who will unleash incredible forces of the nature and call of the blood. The festival journey of Lamb began in Cannes, in the section A certain look, where Jóhannsson won an award for his originality. The protagonist of the film, the Swedish Noomi Rapace, who achieved international fame by embodying Lisbeth Salander in the trilogy Millennium, presented the film in Sitges, and has won the award for best actress.

The track record of the jury chaired by the Iranian filmmaker based in Denmark Ali Abbasi (responsible for the marvelous Border) has distributed various awards ex aequo, probably driven by the large number of films that make up the official competitive section of Sitges, 38 feature films, a somewhat outrageous amount. For example, the best actress, which Rapace has shared with Susanne Jensen, debutant in the Austrian Luzifer. The protagonist of this film, the German Franz Rogowski, a popular interpreter in European auteur cinema, has also shared the award for best actor with the Australian Caleb Landry Jones, thanks to Nitram, film about a royal massacre that has already won the Silver Palm for the best male performance in the last Cannes competition. Nitram incidentally won the award for best director for Justin Kurzel (Macbeth, Assassin’s Creed). All these films are distributed in Spain.

For Abbasi, “Lamb tells a lot about a very minimalist way, with very controlled interpretations, including the herd, and we have not seen films with that degree of precision, with their special narration ”. Another of the members of the jury, Antonio Trashorras, scriptwriter and director, and current creative executive of HBO Europe, added: “Lamb was in the lead in several sections and finally he has attracted us his ability to surprise us ”. Abbasi did want to detail a disappointment: “It saddens me that there is no attempt to find a new cinematographic language to tell current times. On screen we see movies about the seventies, eighties … even about the 2010. But who is counting the here and now? We have suffered a clown in the White House, we have been through a pandemic, and I do not see that. What was announced in Matrix is already happening, and we live within the dictatorship of technologies , and I do not see a reflection of it in the cinema ”. Joaquín Reyes, also a member of the jury, pointed out: “I do see the isolation, the mistreatment of nature and its revenge, among the themes of the films that we have judged. Another thing is that experimental language is not used. ”

The special jury prize went to the French After Blue, which takes place on a planet inhabited only by women. This sci-fi western received the critical trophy, which he shared with the animated film Mad God, by Phil Tippett, master of stop motion, Oscar for Return of the Jedi, and who has dedicated three decades to making this film. Of the other awards in the official section, the award for best screenplay stands out, for Camille Griffin, writer and director of Silent Night, an apocalypse told from the point of view of a group of posh British friends. And a jury mention for The Innocents, by the Norwegian Eskil Vogt, a story with children with superpowers in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Oslo that seemed to be called for bigger prizes.

Of the rest of the awards in the different sections of the contest, the most notable is the Méliès de Oro award, which is awarded each year by critics to the best European feature films and shorts screened within the European Fantasy Film Festivals Federation (EFFF), and that in 2021 has been taken by the British Censor, from Prano Bailey-Bond, which premiered at the Berlinale. And that of Silver has been won by the Spanish Tres, by Juanjo Giménez.

In a festival focused on its audience, fans of the genre, the return to theaters has been Good news. With rooms until yesterday with capacity at 75%, halfway through the contest they had sold 55. 000 entries, when at the same height as the last edition 32. 000 tickets. One day after the closing of the contest, the amount of public had increased by 76% the amount of public compared to 2020, although that was still 9.6% less than in 2019.