Lambda Covid 19 Variant: Lambda Variant: ‘Mysterious Variant’ of Crown Spread Around the World, 99% Deaths Due to Unvaccination in the United States

Lima / Washington

Another deadly variant of the corona virus from the Latin American country, Peru, has started to spread rapidly around the world. So far, cases of this variant have been reported in 27 countries. This corona variant has an “unusual type” mutation, which has caught the attention of the World Health Organization and has increased the strain of scientists around the world. Meanwhile, the United States has said 99% of corona deaths in the country are those that have not been vaccinated.

According to the report of the British newspaper Financial Times, unusual mutations were observed in the Corona Lambda variant. This variant was originally called C.37. In Britain, 6 cases of this variant have also been reported. Dr Pablo Tsukayama of molecular biology in Peru said that when this variant was first brought to the attention of doctors in December, it was only one in 200 samples.

“However, in March it reached 50 percent of the total samples arriving in Lima and in June it was 80 percent of the total samples,” Pablo said. This shows that the infection rate is much higher than other variants of the corona virus. The newspaper quoted the WHO as saying that 82% of new corona cases in Peru during the months of May and June are of the Lambda variant. Not only that, this variant has the highest death rate.

Neighboring Chile is also not spared from the ravages of the Lambda variant in Peru. Even there, a third of the cases are of this variant. However, many experts still disagree that this variant is more aggressive than the others. He said research should be done on the rapid spread of this variant. There is no evidence of the spread of Lambda variants in India at this time. The Delta variant is currently the most efficient Corona variant in India.

Meanwhile, many people are avoiding the coronavirus vaccine around the world at this time. America’s leading infectious disease specialist, Dr Anthony Fauci, has announced that 99.2% of people who have died from corona in the country are those who have not been vaccinated. He said it is very sad that most of these people’s lives could be saved. He said there are many Americans who oppose the introduction of the vaccine on an ideological level.