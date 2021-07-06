lambda variant india: variant of the lambda coronavirus more dangerous than delta: new variant of the corona virus

London

The lambda variant of the corona virus found in Peru has spread to different countries around the world. According to reports, he caught many countries, including Britain. Experts fear it may be even more deadly than the Delta variant found in India. However, at present, no such confirmation can be made on the basis of the data.

The Delta variant has again created panic in many countries of the world including India. What is worrying is that different types of reports are constantly being published on the effect of the vaccine on this one. Recently, the Israeli Ministry of Health said that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine had decreased to 64% in Israel. This decline is observed with the spread of the delta variant in Israel.

Concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine

The Xinhua News Agency quoted the ministry as saying the new figure is between June 6 and July 3. Between May 2 and June 5, the effect of this vaccine was found to be 94.3%. Meanwhile, concerns have increased with the arrival of the Lambda variant. Mainly because this corona variant has an “unusual type” mutation.

Fast-spreading lambda

According to the report of the British newspaper Financial Times, unusual mutations were observed in the Corona Lambda variant. This variant was originally called C.37. In Britain, 6 cases of this variant have also been reported. Dr Pablo Tsukayama of molecular biology in Peru said that when this variant was first brought to the attention of doctors in December, it was only one in 200 samples.

not currently in India

Neighboring Chile is also not spared from the ravages of the Lambda variant in Peru. Even there, a third of the cases are of this variant. However, many experts still disagree that this variant is more aggressive than the others. He said research should be done on the rapid spread of this variant. There is no evidence of the spread of Lambda variants in India at this time. The Delta variant is currently the most efficient Corona variant in India.

