lambda's-35-years-of-lgtbi-struggle:-“we-have-conquered-many-spaces-but-hate-speech-is-very-much-alive”

From left to right, Àlec Casanova, Ximo Cádiz and Luisa Notario, historical coordinators of Lambda, at the collective’s headquarters in Valencia. Mònica Torres ( THE COUNTRY)

Lambda was like an oasis. A refuge where you can be yourself, as happened with other similar groups that emerged in Spain in the eighties. The main reason for its existence was the vindication of the rights of LGTBI + people, but there were also those who signed up to be able to change clothes in the small place because in their environment they did not dare to dress as they wanted, who came on the advice of some open doctor of the time, who entered captured by his student activism, who only wanted information or who simply looked for roll in a safe environment.

At the beginning, there were only homosexual men, remember Luisa Notario, Ximo Cádiz and Àlec Casanova, historical coordinators of Lambda, the Valencian collective for sexual, gender and family diversity that this Saturday celebrated its 35 th anniversary. Registered in 1986, it is the oldest in Spain and one of the most active in the constitution and operation of the national federation, point out those responsible for the entity who look back to take stock of a shared battle each from their personal experiences.

Luisa Notario, of 53 years, was the Lambda first female coordinator (between 2004 and 2009). She remembers the complicated process of announcing her lesbianism to her family. He was years old. “My mother began to cry, she blamed herself, ‘We will have done something wrong’. But the most striking thing was my father’s reaction. I was always a good girl. And yet my father commented; ‘As of tomorrow, don’t come drunk.’ I answered that it was the same person as the day before, ”remembers a smiling Notario, from Burjassot, now councilor for Resource Management of the Valencia City Council, for Compromís. Later he had the unconditional support of his family.

Ximo Cádiz’s mother, from 49 years, he already “knew”, but his father burst into tears. They had a supermarket. “It is as if fathers are hurt in their masculinity. I was more comfortable skipping rope with the girls than playing soccer in the Paterna lots. He was already stigmatized in the neighborhood as a ladybug ”, explains the municipal technician of Youth of Mislata and person in charge of Lambda between 2001 and 2004. He went from activism of the student riots of 1986 to military in the bus and “coming out of the closet”.

“I am a trans man”, says Àlec, Primary teacher of 51 years. “I started looking for tools to tell what was happening to me but I couldn’t find it. The only trans reference in Spain was Bibiana Fernández, but not for me, because she was a man. Until in 1994 I go to the UK on Erasmus and get informed. And I find out about families with minors who go to a hospital in Holland and there I go to meet the doctor Jos Megens. He introduced me to trans people, I stayed at his house. But I became depressed and returned home to Sueca. In Valencia I went to the sexologist Vicent Bataller, with whom I started a psychotherapy and one of my duties was to meet more trans, interesting people ”. So he entered Lambda, which coordinated between 2017 and 2019 , and formed and consolidated the trans group of the collective, in which before there were hardly any trans men.

three coordinators highlight the great progress made in recent to the vindictive struggle. “The media are beginning to reflect reality, without the stigmatization of before in spaces of mass consumption. We are more visible, in the cinema, on TV ”, points out Cádiz. “The Internet has exceeded our expectations for people to have knowledge and information. I wish I had had the internet when I was young ”, intervenes Àlec. “Legal support has contributed a lot. The law of equal marriage was an explosion of visibility, and enormous in the micro and macro, in families, in companies. The laws recognized a citizenship status that we did not have ”, says Notario.

of the laws

All three agree that the paradigm shift occurs with the law of 2005 and also with the change of registration for trans people from 2007, approved by the Government of the socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. “Laws are essential. We occupy spaces where we used to not be visible before, and many could not even be imagined. Could anyone imagine a few decades ago that Marlaska, a homosexual man who does not hide it, is the head of the Civil Guard in Spain? Whatever opinion you have of the Interior Minister’s policy “Says Cádiz.

” We have conquered many spaces that they had not even imagined in their worst dreams: queers and boyeras in the police … But hate speech is also very much alive due to the institutionalization of the extreme right. It is very dangerous and not only for us. Whoever ate his LGTBphobia a few years ago because it was not politically correct, now has a backing ”, he adds. “Yes, at the same time that there has been a normalization in the society of LGTBI people, other people have become hooked on the growth of the extreme right. It is a message that came from before, from a very tough sector of the Catholic hierarchy. I work with young people and some of them now feel legitimized not to respond to that message of intolerance, ”says Cádiz.

Àlec introduces another element: “We have gained a lot with the laws, but transphobia is still not eradicated because a lot of education is needed. For this reason, we have been asking for a subject of affective-sexual education ”. “Or education in diversity,” suggests Notario. Perhaps that way the psychologist who was supposed to leave Sueca’s teacher on leave for depression would not have sent him off with the comment: “You will pass the nonsense.” “This approach is not far from the one defended by a feminist sector who thinks that this of trans people is like a whim, a fashion,” says Cádiz, entering another debate between LGTBI groups and feminism, “historical allies”.