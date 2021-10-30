lance-tooks,-the-off-road-cartoonist-who-worked-at-marvel-and-is-the-english-voice-of-the-prado-and-the-thyssen

To Lance Tooks (New York, 59 years ) He likes bars because he says they are the ideal place to work. If you also listen to jazz, the combination is perfect. Music is one of his “muses” and improvisation is part of his style when he draws, he likes to drag the pencil to the beat of the emotions on a record and he has a series of illustrations that he made under the inspiration of the sounds of Prince, in addition to numerous portraits of musicians such as Billie Holiday, Thelonious Monk, Sara Vaughan, Miles Davis or Charles Mingus.

But Tooks is not just any cartoonist. He is an off-road artist who was on the Marvel Comics roster between 1979 and 1983, when characters such as X-Men or Daredevil took off for the general public. He has also made animations for more than a hundred music videos or movies, including Madonna’s Who’s That Girl ; and has collaborated with his illustrations in numerous social projects in favor of the African-American community and against police abuses. In 2006 won the Glyph award for best black comic writer. She has lived in Madrid for almost 20 years, where it has found its place in the world and where it develops another peculiar activity: it is the voice in English of the guides of several museums such as the Prado, the Thyssen, the Mapfre or the Athletic de Bilbao.

Cartoon from the graphic novel ‘Shalom’, by Lance Tooks.

He always carries a sketchbook with him, he has thousands, and his archive has been donated to Columbia University in New York. He is currently preparing the animation for a documentary directed by the American LGTBIQ producer, writer and activist Lola Rocknrolla, about the life and strange death of Dean Johnson, icon queer (person who refuses to be classified by their sexual practices or their biological sex) of the East Village in the late 20th century. The title of the film is The Big Johnson and reflects a New York that he knows very well.

Lance grew up in a home where culture. His father, a fan of rock ‘n’ roll and an admirer of musicians such as Chuck Berry, instilled in his children a passion for music, theater, painting or literature with a maxim: all artists can tell the same story, but the difference is in the point of view. His childhood passed between the neighborhoods of Brooklyn, Bronx and Queens in full effervescence of the claims of the Black Power, a movement also present in the atmosphere of his home.

In the family library a book to learn Spanish with the title See It and Say It in Spanish fascinated little Lance, so, at the age of nine, he enrolled in Spanish classes at his school. His teacher “Mr. Nuevo ”, similar in appearance to Béla Lugosi playing Dracula, taught them songs like When the sun warms up by the Rigual Brothers, which he still hums from memory. According to Tooks, that professor was an enigmatic character, typical of a Luis Buñuel film, one of his cinematographic icons along with Orson Welles. Thanks to him, her fascination for Spain began.

During her time in Queens, where she studied at art school, it was common for her to come across neighbors such as Dizzy Gillispie, Marcus Miller or Louis Armstrong himself . He also lived closely with the emergence of the hip hop scene or the first punks who came to the mythical CBGB bar, where years later – already converted into an art gallery – he would exhibit some of their works.

With 16 years Lance began working at Marvel’s Manhattan offices. First doing little errands and little by little joining as an editing assistant. He shared a work environment and camaraderie with totem artists such as John Romita, Frank Miller, John Byrne, Jim Starlin or Marie Severin, some of the great references of Marvel’s so-called bronze age. That was a true university of comics for him, and there he learned two slogans that have accompanied him all his life: draw every day and discard material to lighten the story, “less is more.”

Page of the Lance Tooks illustrated biography of Claude McKay for the series ‘The Bohemians’.

After his time at Marvel, he worked on commission as an illustrator, and his work appeared in more than one hundred commercials for television, films and music videos. Furthermore, during the decades of 1980 and 1990, Tooks drew to denounce police brutality with creations and desktop publishing underground . In 1997 published The Black Panthers for Beginners , with text by writer and activist Herb Boyd. A book that has regained importance in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

His life was diverted to Spain at the end of the decade of 1990, when he met his wife, a woman from Malaga and “Madrilenian on all four sides”. The courtship began with an exchange of regular visits, but he decided to move to Madrid after the attacks of September 2001. After that, he assures, New York disappeared as he had known it.

His crush on Madrid was immediate, for him every bar can be a studio where he works and he is a regular in some gambling dens with tradition of Huertas, Malasaña and Lavapiés. That way of life allows him to combine the pencil with another of his great hobbies: whiskey, and about this liquor he is now preparing a comic in several installments for a well-known brand.

Tooks is an admirer of historical references of drawing in our country such as Vicente Alcázar or Ramón Torrents, who in the sixties and seventies published works in the United States and of which he appreciates the use they make of black and white, his favorite combination.

In 2002 published with Random House Narcissa , the story of an African-American independent film director who comes to Spain escaping stress, a reflection of her own anxieties upon leaving New York. Once settled in Madrid, he collaborated on a charity comic about Hurricane Katrina that devastated New Orleans; the Graphic Classics book collection, adapting the works of Edgar Allan Poe, Mark Twain, Robert Louis Stevenson and Ambrose Bierce; and a four-volume series titled Lucifer’s Garden of Verses for NBM publishing house that includes a volume titled Between the Devil and Miles Davis .

Although he has several works in Spanish, most of his work is published in the United States. Lance Tooks shows a certain existential optimism that he captures in his illustrations, with a predilection for female portraits, dance and music. He is a sociable guy, with a warm gesture and a wide smile, who organizes exhibitions in small venues and coordinates meetings of English-speaking writers in Madrid. If possible, with a pencil in one hand and a good whiskey in the other.