Lancet Coronavac: Coronavac against the gamma variant of the coronavirus: effect of the Chinese corona virus vaccine Coronavac on the gamma variant

Two doses of the Chinese Coronavac vaccine offer 83.5% protection against Kovid-19 disease, but the antibodies made in its dose work less against the gamma (P1) variant. This claim was made in two separate studies published in the scientific journal ‘The Lancet’. The first study, conducted by researchers at the University of Campinas in Brazil and published in The Lancet Microbe, showed that the antibodies of almost all people who had been partially and fully vaccinated against Coronavac had the P1 variant. No detectable effect was observed.

In contrast, the P1 variant has always been shown to be susceptible to antibodies in the plasma of people who had received two doses in the vaccination schedule (the second dose was 17-38 days earlier) but to a lesser extent than the lineage virus. B.. The P1 variant was discovered in early January 2021 in Manaus, Brazil and has 15 unique mutations.

There is evidence in previous studies that it can prevent the effect of antibodies. In this regard, expert Jose Luiz Proenca Modena said: “Inactivated antibody is an important part of the immune response against SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, the ability of the P1 variant to escape antibodies present in the plasma of individuals immune to Coronavac suggests that the virus could potentially spread to vaccinated individuals – even in areas with high vaccination rates. .

However, provisional data from the Phase III trial published in The Lancet showed that two doses of the Chinese Coronavac vaccine offer 83.5% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 disease and may prevent serious illness and death. . Proenca Modena therefore said that neutralizing antibodies might not be the only contributing factor – the T cell response may also play an important role in reducing the severity of the disease.

A phase 3 trial led by researchers at Hacetepe University School of Medicine in Ankara, Turkey, indicates that a strong antibody response occurs in 90 percent of people receiving the Coronavac vaccine, but with the age in men and women. .

Coronavac uses an inactivated whole virus. The vaccine causes the immune system to attack the harmless form of the virus, producing antibodies to fight it off, creating immunity. Developed by Sinovac Life Sciences, the vaccine, which can be stored and transported at 2-8 ° C, has been approved for emergency use in 22 countries.

Professor Murat Akova, lead author of Hastepay, said: “One of the advantages of Coronavac is that it does not need to be completely frozen or completely frozen, which makes it easier to transport and distribute. . This can be particularly important for global distribution, as some countries may find it difficult to store large amounts of vaccine at very low temperatures.

No serious adverse events or deaths have been reported among more than 10,000 vaccine trial participants in Turkey. Most side effects are usually mild and occur within seven days of the injection. The research team noted, however, that more research is needed to confirm the vaccine’s effectiveness in a more diverse, longer-term group of participants against emerging forms of anxiety. The studies will be presented online at the 2021 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases July 9-12.

