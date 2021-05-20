Landlords must inform tenants that they are not renewing the rent four months in advance

Publication: Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:03 PM

Rental property owners must notify their tenants of the non-renewal of the contract at its end four months in advance, instead of 30 days, after five or seven years of rental.

The measure concerns all rental contracts signed since March 6, 2019, according to the Director General of the Rental Negotiation Agency (ANA), José Ramón Zurdo.

If the owner of the house does not make the communication during this period, the tenant can extend the rent for up to three years, in accordance with Royal Decree 7/2019 on Urgent Housing and Renting Measures.

More precisely, if the date of the end of the contract, or of its extensions, and after at least five years of duration – or seven, if the lessor is a legal person -, neither party has notified the other of its If you do not renew it, the contract will be compulsorily extended up to a maximum of three additional years.

When it is the tenant who does not inform the lessor two months in advance that he does not wish to extend the contract again, he runs the risk that it will be extended by another full annuity, which should meet or assume the prescribed penalty.