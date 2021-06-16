Language will be key to tackling post-pandemic youth unemployment

According to a report prepared by Hexagone, a language training consultancy firm for companies, the resumption of employment among young Spaniards is due to the increase in the level of languages ​​among new generations.

The crisis has affected the employment rate and the EU is studying with concern measures that could slow this dynamic. If before the pandemic, youth unemployment was 14% today has risen to 17.6%. In Spain, the data is the worst in Europe with 38% of young people without work.

Galle Schaefer, Director of Hexagone explains: “The effects of the crisis have undoubtedly hit companies and left them in a critical situation that prevents hiring. Young people entering the labor market for the first time have a 25% chance of finding a job. , nevertheless they must demonstrate their capacities more than ever. At this stage, the language plays a fundamental role ”.

Indeed, according to data collected by the firm, today 90% of job offers published on job portals or professional social networks require a high level of languages. Before the pandemic, that figure was 75%. This means that for companies the level of languages ​​is essential to hire

“The current problem is that there are a lot of young talent out of work. Companies have more applicants than ever because of this high unemployment rate and they have been forced to toughen the requirements to be able to screen and find the right worker. more competition than ever to get a job, ”explains the director of France.

On the other hand, companies are experiencing a relentless search for new markets. The crisis has generated a sharp drop in consumption, which has forced 3 out of 5 companies to look for new professions, many of them are geared towards internationalization or looking for customers outside of borders and for that the language is new. requirement.

Digitization accelerates the need for languages

Beyond the crisis, globalization and the digitization of businesses have accelerated the need to know languages. As businesses and enterprises enter the market and digital economy, it becomes more and more necessary to acquire a higher level of languages ​​since this situation positions them in a world without borders.

“It is a fact that today we are more connected than ever and being digitized in this way means that at any time a customer or consumer with another language appears in our business and we must be prepared to meet this need, ”explains Galle Schaefer.

We must also not forget the importance of technology in these times. Internet is configured in English, as are electronic devices, most websites, and household gadgets. Likewise, there are hundreds of concepts in business, education, and new technology that are only known in English.

These words are not translated and their reach is global, so if the Anglo-Saxon language is the common denominator when it comes to communicating internationally, it is in this language that all content is written and reproduced. that young people consume today.

For this reason, according to data from Hexagone, it is confirmed that the new generations are better prepared vis-à-vis the knowledge of languages. 3 in 5 young people have a basic level of English and only 1 in 5 would not be able to communicate in this language. This data collides with later generations where the level of languages ​​was very low.

Even so, in companies, young people continue to rely on language training as the first choice to continue to grow professionally within the company, aware that knowledge of different languages ​​professionally opens more doors to grow.

65% of young people under 30 consider the language essential to find work and 78% consider it essential to develop professionally in their career.

