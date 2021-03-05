“Lapuerta gives 60,000 euros to Aguirre, tells him who the donor is and thanks him”

Publication: Friday, March 5, 2021 11:03

laSexta had access to audios of the statement by ex-treasurer of the Popular Party, Luis Bárcenas, before the National Court on February 24 as part of the investigation into the Punic plot led by Judge Manuel García-Castellón.

We hear how Bárcenas “categorically” assures that certain senior officials of the Popular Party, including Francisco Granados or Esperanza Aguirre, president of the Community of Madrid between 2003 and 2012, were fully aware that “donations were received which if they were not could not be received for the election campaign. “

In fact, the former treasurer confirms that between 2007 and 2008, the former regional president received in his hands an envelope from the company Ploder, headed by businessman Luis Gálvez: “Álvaro Lapuerta gives to Esperanza Aguirre an envelope of 60,000 euros, she tells him who the donor is, the amount, and he asks her to call him to thank him and to record the donor’s requirement, ”he said.

Thus, Bárcenas assured the magistrate that the PP of Madrid “received donations from builders who requested that the funds be directly allocated to the electoral campaign in Madrid”. At the same time, although he admits in the trial that he is missing certain documents, he asserts that “in all the campaigns the electoral limits are exceeded” and insists that he does not doubt that “the campaigns elections in Madrid resulted in higher election expenses than the limit imposed by law.