Large presence of the central government in the Labor Day marches which unite the left forces of the 4M

Posted: Saturday May 1, 2021 2:32 PM

Ministers, vice-presidents and candidates for the presidency of the Community of Madrid gathered this Saturday during the mobilizations on the occasion of May 1 in the streets of Madrid with the union leaders.

With the presence already announced of Yolanda Díaz, historic because it is the first time that the Minister of Labor attends these marches, Carmen Calvo, Irene Montero, José Luis Ábalos and Adriana Lastra joined. In addition, leftist forces who aspire to win Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the May 4 elections have joined the protests.

Ángel Gabilondo, Pablo Iglesias and Mónica García marched together before the electoral nomination. Also present are the leaders of CCOO and UGT, Unai Sordo and Pepe Álvarez, who call on the government to honor the commitments that were postponed during the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.