Large red spot of Jupiter: images of Jupiter under visible ultraviolet infrared light: large red spot seen on images of Jupiter

What is behind the terrible storm on the planet Jupiter? Jupiter’s atmosphere appears in a different wavelength in images from the Hubble Space Telescope and Hawaii’s Jameson North Observatory. With their help, scientists can find out what storms have formed there. These images were taken by scientists in infrared, visible and ultraviolet wavelengths and were compared to clouds after processing them. Jupiter is seen in one image as a blazing fire, and its large red spot is also different.

Surprised to see the picture

The changes observed in Jupiter at different wavelengths have given astronomers new information about the atmosphere. Interestingly, the large red spot, visible south of Jupiter’s equator, can be seen in both visible and ultraviolet wavelengths, but in infrared light it is in the background. Comparing the three also revealed that the area appearing in this infrared photo instead of a dark red spot appears larger in visible light.

Why did it turn out differently?

The National Optical Infrared Astronomy Research Lab of America says it’s because each light captures different properties. Infrared shows thick clouds, visible and ultraviolet light shows the chromoform area. These are particles that absorb blue and ultraviolet light. This makes them red. These photos were first taken on January 11, 2017. The Hubble Space Telescope’s wide-field cameras and infrared photos were taken by a near-infrared imager.

I have a lot of answers

Besides Great Red Spot, Red Spot Junior has also been released, made in 2000. It is also barely visible in infrared wavelengths and is found in other colors. The infrared looks like a cyclone in the photo. It appeared brown in visible light. University of California scientist Mike Wong compared the images to radio signals from NASA’s Juno space shuttle. These signals show electricity in Jupiter’s atmosphere. In comparison, they get more information about the different layers of the cloud.