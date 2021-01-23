Scientists have found 9.8 million year old fossils that may be the largest dinosaurs. Human-shaped bones have been found in southwestern Argentina. Soropod fossils are 10 to 20 times larger than the largest Patagotitan mayorame known to date. This information was provided by the Scientific Agency CTYS of the National University of La Matanza. Even though it’s not the biggest dinosaur, the discovery of such a huge creature is very special in itself. (Photo: Alejandro Otero and José Luis Carballido)

How is this species …

Sauropods were huge, giant, long-throated, long-tailed, herbivorous creatures. Of these, the Patagottons weighed 70 tons and were 40 meters long. Alehandro Otero, who works at the Museo de la Plata in Argentina, works on such creatures. He wrote a research article in the scientific journal Cretaceous Research. Huge fossils were discovered in the Nekin River valley in 2012, but excavations began in 2015, according to Muse Agu Ferulglio paleontologist Hoje Louis Carballido. (Photo: Alejandro Otero and José Luis Carballido)

You will get full answers after digging

Carbalido said: “We have more than half the tail, a lot of hip bones.” He said if much of it is still inside the rock, many years of excavation will have to be done. It sits under a layer of massive skeletal rocks that can date back to 98 million years. According to the director of the Japala Natural Science Museum, these bones could be complete. What one finds in the excavations will tell the whole story, but while it is not the largest dinosaur, the find itself is significant.

