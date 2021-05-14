LaSexta Barometer | 52.4% of respondents believe Ciudadanos should disappear after 4M results

Publication: Friday May 14, 2021 3:24 PM

The laSexta barometer asks questions about the results of regional elections in the Community of Madrid. Following the Ciudadanos debacle, respondents answer what they believe most influenced the Orange party’s poor results in the May 4 elections.

Thus, 49% underline as a reference the motion of censure to the PP of Murcia, while 25.1% point to the chosen candidate. 21.8% believe that their boss, Inés Arrimadas, is the one who most influenced these poor results. And only 4.1% do not know or do not answer.

On what the formation of Inés Arrimadas should do after his results in Madrid, 52.4% are energetic and bet on the option “dissolve and disappear”. 24.6% believe that Ciudadanos should remain an independent political force and 19.2% opt for a merger with the Popular Party.

In this case, if we look at the parties that respondents vote for, 77.1% of those who bet that the Ciudadanos dissolve and disappear are Vox voters, 62.9% vote for United We Can, and 58 , 1 for the PSOE. Only 39.1% belong to the PP. They estimate that 31.6% of PSOE voters and 31.4% of United We can continue as an independent political force. Only 7.2% of Vox voters opt for this option, while the PP figure stands at 22.7%.