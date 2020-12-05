LaSexta Barometer | 53% of respondents prefer the government to decide on Christmas restrictions

Posted: Saturday, December 5, 2020 2:14 PM

Christmas is getting closer and closer and we are already learning the measures that will be put in place in these days which, like everything that happened in 2020, will be marked by the pandemic.

A little more than half of those questioned, or 53.3%, prefer that these restrictions be decided by the central government rather than by the autonomous communities.

Around 80% (78.8%) of those surveyed are in favor of maintaining the curfew on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but there is still greater consensus on the need to suspend horseback riding and party favors.

86.5% are in favor of these events, while 13% oppose them and prefer that they continue to take place. 80.3% also consider that Christmas lunches and dinners are necessary, with three quarters of those polled admitting to having changed their plans due to the pandemic.