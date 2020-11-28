LaSexta Barometer | 65.4% of respondents believe that coronavirus vaccines will be effective in the coming months

Posted: Saturday November 28, 2020 2:15 PM

After learning about the government’s vaccination plan, we asked the Spanish for their opinion. Thus, according to the laSexta barometer, the majority of respondents believe that the vaccines will be effective in the months to come. Specifically, 65.4% of respondents think this way, compared to 30.6% who think otherwise. It is only among the voters of Vos that there is a majority of 616%, who believe that the vaccines will not be effective.

When it comes to the decision to get vaccinated with the first doses, there is an almost even distribution: a majority of 50.6% are ready to be vaccinated, while 49.4% prefer not to be vaccinated with the first doses. first doses that come to our country. It is especially the voters of PP (63.9%) and Vox (77.9%) who are not willing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus with the first doses.

In this sense, most of those who do not want to be vaccinated are because they prefer to wait a bit: in particular, 50.1% think this way, while 44.4% of those polled fear to have a dangerous reaction to the vaccine.

Likewise, it should be noted that among the 4.6% who do not believe in vaccines in general, the followers of Unidos Podemos stand out, with 11% of anti-vaccines.

Finally, the majority of respondents (48.6%) estimate that it will take between two and three years to restore normalcy after controlling the virus, 42% think that one year and almost 9% think that it will take many years. years to return to the life we ​​knew before the arrival of the coronavirus.