LaSexta Barometer | 66.4% support the restrictions on Holy Week and 57% call for common measures for the whole country

Posted: Saturday March 6, 2021 3:20 PM

The majority of Spaniards support Easter restrictions and measures that limit mobility. This is what 66.4% think, against a third of those questioned, 33.5%, who expect the central government and the autonomous communities to relax restrictions.

A majority that also occurs, as evidenced by 57.6% of those polled, among Spaniards who consider that the measures agreed to fight the coronavirus at Easter should be common across the country. 42.3%, on the other hand, prefer that the measures be limited to the particularities of each autonomous community, and that they not be generalized throughout the territory.

In any case, faced with this epidemiological crisis that continues in Spain, which continues to slowly leave behind the ravages of the third wave, 77.6% do not plan to go on vacation at Easter. In contrast, only a fifth, 21.1%, made plans. These are data from the Invimark Institute.

Recently, Spain has finally managed to place itself below 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an improvement in the situation which for experts and professionals in the health sector is just one more step that should not be divert our attention, especially when it comes to proximity. holidays.

“These data do not mean that we have beaten the virus. Looking ahead to Easter, we have one last push.” This is how the pulmonologist Olga Mediano spoke. And in this line, he stressed that “restrictive measures are useful, but also the personal attitude”.