LaSexta Barometer | 67% of respondents are somewhat or very concerned about new variants of the coronavirus

Update: Saturday 03 July 2021 20:24

Published: 07/03/2021 20:22

The new variants of the coronavirus, in particular the Delta, which spreads 60% faster than the British, worry the Spaniards. More than 67% of those questioned expressed concern in this regard. Concretely, 22.3% are very worried, while 45% are quite worried. On the other hand, 29.5% are not very concerned and 3.3% are not at all concerned about the variants of COVID-19.

As to whether they think summer is going to be complicated by these variations, there is an even split of opinions. Half of those polled are optimistic. 50.8% think the variants will not complicate it, compared to 48.7%, who think the new strains of COVID-19 will complicate it.

In addition, around two-thirds of those surveyed say they maintain the use of the mask outdoors, despite the fact that it is voluntary. 60.8% do so, while 39.1% admit to doing without it in open spaces.