LaSexta Barometer | 74.3% of Spaniards continue to wear a mask outdoors

Posted: Monday July 19 2021 4:37 PM

Since June 26, wearing a mask is no longer compulsory in Spanish streets, unless the safety distance can be maintained. However, when the relaxation of this measure was announced, 60.8% assured that they would maintain it. A figure which, according to the latest laSexta barometer, now stands at 74.3% of those questioned, who continue to wear it outdoors.

“I’m not going to take it off even if they tell me I can take it off,” a citizen said in statements to LaSexta. The truth is that, by age group, the elderly are the most cautious in this regard: 84.6% of people between 55 and 75 years old keep the mask outside, against 76.8% among 36 and the 54-year-olds and 58.4% among the 18 to 35-year-olds.

On the other hand, with the increase in COVID-19 infections, the debate has also been opened as to whether the restrictions should be tightened or not. In this sense, according to the Barometer, 70.9% would be for, against 29.1% against. “They should put even tougher restrictions”, launches a young man questioned on this subject by this channel. “Faced with the crowds, there should be 200,000 Mosso”, explains another passer-by, while a third citizen suggests “to impose fines” or “to be more strict, like other countries”.

Asked about the expansion of the delta variant of the coronavirus, more than 72% of those polled are very or somewhat concerned. Concretely, 29.8% admit that this question worries them a lot and 42.5% a lot, against 22.2 and 5.5% to whom this question worries them respectively little and nothing. “We are afraid of him, we are very careful and we continue a little with the dynamics we had before”, admits a citizen in this regard.

When asked if they had changed their vacation this year due to the pandemic, 42.1% of survey participants said they had made changes, compared to 57.9% who maintained their original plans.