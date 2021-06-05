LaSexta Barometer | 76% of respondents think this summer will be better than 2020

Posted: Saturday June 05, 2021 2:24 PM

Optimism is growing among the Spaniards over the past two weeks. According to the laSexta barometer, more than three quarters of respondents (75.8%) think this summer will be better than summer 2020, while 21.6% think that at least it will be the same, and only 2.6 % think so. will be worse.

In addition, the majority of respondents have already started planning their summer vacation. 60.6% have done so, while four in ten still do not think about their vacation plans (39.4%).

The biggest concern right now centers on the variants of the coronavirus, such as the British, Indians or Colombians: two-thirds are very or somewhat concerned about the variants (66.5%), while the other third are 33.4% worry little or nothing. This is data from the Invymark Institute for laSexta.

Specifically, regarding the variant of the coronavirus detected in India, now called Delta, Neil Ferguson, a leading expert at Imperial College London, warned that it could be 60% more contagious than that found in the Kent, UK, called Alpha. .

And in Madrid, the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero, warned this Friday against a “worrying” increase in the last weeks of the 484 mutation, corresponding to the so-called Colombian variant, which is already present in Spain . During the press conference to take stock of the epidemiological situation in Madrid, Zapatero stressed that the main risk of this new strain lies in the possibility that it generates “a problem related to vaccines”.