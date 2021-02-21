LaSexta Barometer | 77.5% think that there will be pacts in Catalonia after 14F and 61.3% think that Aragonès will be the next president

Updated: Sunday, February 21, 2021 6:28 PM

Published on: 02/21/2021 6:26 PM

Political movements are already taking place in a post-electoral context, that of the 14F Catalan elections, where, however, alliances to govern remain unclear. According to the laSexta barometer, the majority of the citizens of Catalonia, 77.5%, are convinced that there will be an agreement and that the elections will not have to be repeated.

20.7% of those polled do not think so. Where there is no unanimity is in the preferences of pacts or coalitions with equal sharing: one, for a progressive government formed by a left pact between the PSC, Esquerra and En Comú Podem, which supports 39.3%, and another, for a pro-independence government with Esquerra, Junts per Catalunya and the CUP, which supports 38%.

In this sense, 17.7% of those questioned do not support either of these two options, and only 4.5% prefer a minority government of Esquerra and En Comú Podem with the specific support of the Catalan socialists. The laSexta barometer also asked respondents who will be the next president of the Catalan government.

A majority close to 62% (precisely 61.3%) clearly indicates that the next president of the Generalitat will be Father Aragonès, the candidate of the ERC. Faced with this percentage, only 35% consider that the former Minister of Health and CPS candidate, Salvador Illa, will be the next Catalan president. These are data collected this week in Catalonia.