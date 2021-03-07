LaSexta Barometer | Almost 70% of respondents do not believe the government’s vaccination target will be met in summer

Updated: Sunday, March 7, 2021 6:00 AM

Published on: 03/07/2021 3:01 PM

New laSexta barometer on the epidemiological situation in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic. For 55% of those surveyed, our country has left behind the third wave, although many also see the arrival of a fourth wave of infections as possible.

Almost three-quarters of those polled think so, particularly 71.9%, with a more optimistic 26% who think there will not be such a pronounced growth in infections.

Division also regarding the goal of the vaccination plan set by the government for the summer, when it declares that 70% of the population will be vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost 70% of those questioned, 69.3%, believe that this figure will not be reached in the months of July or August, for 29.9% who bet on the “yes”.