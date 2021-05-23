LaSexta Barometer | More than 83% of those questioned are somewhat or very concerned about the massive arrival of migrants in Ceuta

Publication: Sunday May 23, 2021 4:05 PM

The images of the massive arrival of migrants in Ceuta worry the majority of respondents to the LaSexta barometer: more than 83% of respondents are somewhat or very worried. This is the sum of 36.2% who are very worried and 47.4% who are quite worried, while 14.7% are not very worried and 1.7% not at all.

In addition, the majority of respondents also clearly know who is primarily responsible for this border crisis: the Moroccan government is for 54.4%, while a third blames the Spanish government (34.1%).

After what happened this week, more than half of those polled, 56.6%, consider that Morocco is not a friendly country, while 41.8% think so.