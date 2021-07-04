LaSexta Barometer | The PP remains the first political force in intention to vote with 28.3%

Posted: Sunday 04 July 2021 15:37

The Popular Party remains the first political force in intention to vote, even if it loses half a point advantage over the PSOE. According to the laSexta barometer, the PP would obtain 28.3% of the votes already decided, followed by 2.4 points by the PSOE, with 25.9%.

Vox continues as the third force with 18% of the vote, while United We can is fourth with 8.9%, and doubles in voting intention in More Country, which sits in the parliamentary arc with 4.4% of the vote. Finally, Ciudadanos remains one more wave under 2%.

With these data, the People’s Party would improve the results of the last elections by 7.5 points, while the PSOE would lose two points. Vox, for his part, would gain three points and Unidos Podemos would lose around four, while Más País almost doubled his results. In the case of Ciudadanos, he would lose more than five points.

60.2% think that the pardons have not improved the situation in Catalonia

On the other hand, a majority of citizens of 60.2% think that the pardons granted to those convicted of the trial have not improved the situation in Catalonia, against around 36.9% who think the opposite. Opinion in Catalonia is very different, diametrically opposed, where 67.9% think the situation has improved, against 31% who think the opposite.

[[H3:División a partes iguales en la valoración de la reunión entre Sánchez y Aragonès]]

In addition, division into equal parts during the evaluation of the meeting produced between the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez and the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès. In this sense, we can speak of a technical link, since the difference is less than one point between those who assess it positively (49.2%) and those who assess it negatively (48.4%). However, the record is very different among the Catalans: the majority, 80%, assess it positively. This is data from the Invymark Institute.