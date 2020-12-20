LaSexta Barometer | The PSOE leads in voting intention more than 4 points from the PP

Publication: Sunday December 20, 2020 2:15 PM

The PSOE remains the main political party when it comes to voting intentions in Spain. These are the data provided by the latest laSexta barometer, in which the formation led by Pedro Sánchez would obtain 27.4% of the votes already decided.

In second position would be the Popular Party, more than 4 points behind the Socialists. Behind are Vox, with 16% of the voting intentions, Unidos Podemos, with 10%, and Ciudadanos, which receives 8%.

Since September, the percentage of the PSOE has fallen by 1.7 points, with PP and Vox increasing during this period. The formation of the far right wins a point and a half, the one that goes up the most. United We, on the other hand, lost 1.4 points, with Ciudadanos stagnant.

If we take the elections of November 10, 2019 as a benchmark, the PSOE would lose just half a point after going through more than nine months of managing the coronavirus pandemic. The formation most punished is United We Can, which remains 2.6 points. The rest of the parties, on the contrary, go up, the PP gaining more than 2 points.

In the evaluation of political leaders, Pedro Sánchez continues to be the one with the best marks, although all fail. The leader of the Socialists remains at 4.5, being the only one at 4. Behind, Pablo Casado obtains 3.4, Inés Arrimadas with 3.31, Pablo Iglesias with 3.01 and Santiago Abascal with a 2.

Almost all respondents are very or somewhat concerned about the economic crisis. A large majority of almost 56% think the government is dealing with this crisis adequately, with 43% who think otherwise. This is data from the Invymark Institute.