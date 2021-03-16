laSexta calls for a big debate for May 2 to the six parties that aspire to preside over the Community of Madrid

Published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 8:23 AM

LaSexta, in its commitment to current affairs and information, expressed its intention to launch an electoral debate for Sunday, May 2 with representatives of the six main parliamentary parties represented at the Madrid Assembly.

The channel, true to its characteristics characterized by live information and the desire to serve citizens, has already issued invitations to Partido Popular, PSOE, Ciudadanos, Más Madrid, Vox and Unidas Podemos to have their representatives in a decisive appointment for the Madrid regional elections on May 4.

Journalist Ana Pastor, with extensive experience in this field, will animate and present the debate which, among other characteristics, must end before midnight so as not to enter the day of reflection. For this reason, it will be the last debate of the campaign and, therefore, the most decisive.

This debate, key to knowing the electoral programs of the candidates on the eve of the elections, will follow the line drawn by LaSexta in the organization of this type of meeting, with high quality standards and a journalistic requirement, as we have seen. during the celebration. of “El Debat” in the Catalan elections.

Thus, laSexta and the ATRESMEDIA Group, as leaders of political and current information, will once again show their willingness to offer citizens the candidates’ proposals in the most direct way through a decisive appointment.

After the courts of Madrid approved the electoral appeal promoted by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the region, the different parties announced their candidates. The PSOE will again present Ángel Gabilondo, and Isabel Díaz Ayuso will also rehearse for the PP and Rocío Monasterio with Vox.

The announcement of the candidacy of Pablo Iglesias, until now vice-president of the government, rang the bell. And although Más Madrid have confirmed that Mónica García will be chosen to represent the squad, it remains to be seen whether she will join United We Can and Izquierda Unida to present a joint candidacy that unites the Madrid left. In this case, the name of the final candidate would remain to be resolved, which, according to Iglesias, could be determined by those registered in both parties.

For his part, Ciudadanos has not yet presented who will be his candidate in the elections for the presidency of the Community of Madrid. Now, Ignacio Aguado, former vice-president of the region, explained that he will appear in the primaries when he feels the support of the orange team.