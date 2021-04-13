laSexta calls on April 26 its electoral debate on the Madrid elections of 4M

Posted: Tuesday April 13, 2021 7:33 PM

In order to facilitate the presence of candidates in the electoral debate called for the next regional elections in Madrid, laSexta changes the date proposed for said debate to Monday April 26, the new day chosen for the celebration of this appointment, which coincides with the start of the last week campaign for 4-M.

The ATRESMEDIA channel maintains its invitation to the representatives of the six main parliamentary formations represented at the Madrid Assembly, with an electoral debate which will be presented and moderated by Ana Pastor, a journalist with extensive experience in this field.

The channel, true to its characteristics characterized by live information and the desire to serve citizens, has already issued invitations to Partido Popular, PSOE, Ciudadanos, Más Madrid, Vox and Unidas Podemos to have their representatives in a decisive appointment for the Madrid regional elections on May 4.

This debate, key to knowing the electoral programs of candidates facing the elections, will follow the line drawn by LaSexta in the organization of this type of meeting, with high standards of quality and journalistic requirement, as we have seen in the celebration of ‘El Débat’ in the Catalan elections.

Thus, laSexta and the ATRESMEDIA Group, as leaders of political and current information, will once again show their willingness to offer citizens the candidates’ proposals in the most direct way through a decisive appointment.