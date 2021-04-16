laSexta to broadcast the Telemadrid debate on April 21 with the six candidates for the Madrid election

LaSexta will broadcast the Madrid 21 debate, organized by TeleMadrid, in which the six candidates for the Madrid elections will participate.

In this way, the signal will be broadcast, with the direction Antonio García Ferreras, who presents a previous special program and with a subsequent gathering in which the best analysts will participate. In any case, the debate convened by laSexta is also held on April 26, during which our commitment to quality and journalistic requirements will continue.

The debate, on laSexta

On April 26, the debate called laSexta, key to knowing the electoral programs of the candidates for the elections, will be presented and moderated by Ana Pastor, a journalist with extensive experience in this field. It will follow the line drawn by laSexta in the organization of this type of meeting, with high quality standards and a journalistic requirement, as can be seen during the celebration of “El Debat” in the Catalan elections.

Thus, laSexta and the ATRESMEDIA Group, as leaders of political and current information, will once again show their willingness to offer citizens the candidates’ proposals in the most direct way through a decisive appointment.