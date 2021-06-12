Last 24 hours! Who will be the winner of “Les + Influenceurs des RH”? You still have time to vote for your favorite professional!

Last 24 hours! Who will be the winner of “Les + Influenceurs des RH”? You still have time to vote for your favorite professional!

Hurry up ! Today, voting ends for the seventh edition of ‘Los + Influential de los RRHH’ whose delivery gala will take place on June 23. If you haven’t already, hurry up and don’t miss your chance to vote for your most influential person in human resources.

This seventh edition of “The + Influencers of Human Resources”, a biennial event, has a great participation from you, who, as we say, you are in charge of choosing the most influential person in human resources in Spain.

Thanks to your votes, you will determine who will be honored in this edition. After the voting closes at the end of the day, the ten most voted will be highlighted and the winner will receive a very special distinction, being chosen as “The + Influencer of Human Resources”. In addition, the very day of the gala, to be held on June 23 in Madrid, the names of the fifty most influential professionals in the sector will be unveiled.

The seventh edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ is sponsored by Aon, BMW Madrid, Cobee, DKV, EF Corporate Solutions, Gympass, Infojobs, Koppen Executive, The Adecco Group and Wagestream.

Hurry up! Vote now for your ‘HR Most Influencers’ winner

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric