Last chance! You still have time to register for the webinar “Trends and challenges of new internal communication policies in companies.” New working models: face-to-face, hybrid, teleworking ??

Teleworking and the hybrid working model have remained in our corporate system following the pandemic and this necessarily implies the adoption of new tools, methodologies and strategies of their internal communication to reach more and better the employee in the times when social distancing is the order of the day. Optimizing internal communication is currently a key point for organizations, not only to improve the care of employees, but also their sense of belonging and, consequently, the productivity and efficiency of companies.

To analyze the main current trends in internal communication, the current challenges facing organizations and their leaders, and analyze, through real business cases, how international communication policies are adapted to new business requirements, Learnlight and RRHHDigital are organizing the webinar “Trends and challenges in new internal communication policies in companies. New working models: face-to-face, hybrid, teleworking …” today, Tuesday June 15, from 10 am to 11 am.

In this meeting, we will have Angélica Gómez, director of Culture and People of Atrevia; Antonio Moreno, responsible for the selection, training and development of bofrost *; María Martínez, Senior HR Manager Iberia at Medline; Alfonso Bris, Global Head of Talent at Experis and Juan Camacho, General Manager & Head of People at Learnlight. With them, we will analyze the main requirements of internal communication policies, how companies communicate today or how to retain talents in organizations thanks to a good communication strategy, among others.

