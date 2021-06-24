Last hour of coronavirus vaccination in Spain and second dose with AstraZeneca or Pfizer, today

Spain has taken another milestone in vaccination, surpassing 15 million people with a full schedule. In addition, the 3.3 million doses administered for the third consecutive week were exceeded. Figures which show that the vaccination campaign is progressing “like a gunshot”, as the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, expressed it during the press conference at the end of the Interterritorial Council. “We are going to the next goal, which is July 19 to reach 50% of the population with a full guideline,” said the minister, who recalled the goal that the government set itself last week of get immunity soon after mid-July. half of the Spanish population.