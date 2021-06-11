Last hour of coronavirus vaccination in Spain, today

A quarter of the Spanish population is immune to COVID. The vaccination is not slowing down and is continuing at a rate unimaginable a few months ago. Indeed, today, a new record has been set for the number of doses inoculated in a single day: 624,261 against the 611,767 which had been recorded so far as the historical maximum. Darias insists: “The vaccination is happening like a blow”, and this is demonstrated by the data. More than 90% of people over 50 have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 53% of people in this age group are fully immune to the disease.