Last hours to vote for your favorite character in the sector! You decide who will be the winner of ‘The Most Influencers of HR’

Hurry up ! There are less than 72 hours left for the closing of the vote for the seventh edition of ‘Los + Influidentes de los RRHH’ whose delivery gala will be held on June 23. Remember that you have until Sunday June 13 to choose who you consider to be the most influential person in Human Resources.

After weeks of intense votes for the great leaders of the human resources sector, we have reached the last hours of voting to choose the most influential professional who will win the prize of this seventh edition of “The + Influencers of Human Resources”, a biennial event that has a great participation on your part, on the part of the readers of RRHHDigital who, as we say, are responsible for voting to choose the most influential person in human resources in Spain.

Remember the operation

The finalists for whom you can still vote were chosen by the RRHHDigital team on the basis of the following criteria:

Appearances in general media Appearances in specialized media Interventions in professional events, seminars, discussion tables, conferences, etc. Editorial or technical contributions in specialized media Implementation of good commercial practices in the field of human resources Implementation of socially responsible policies in the field of human resources Creation, proposal or implementation of job-generating measures in Spain Others professional recognition or achievements obtained

By your votes, you will determine who will be honored in this seventh edition. After the vote closes on June 13, the ten most elected will be highlighted with a special distinction to the most voted, chosen as ‘The Most Influencer of Human Resources’. In addition, on the day of the gala, to be held in June in Madrid, the names of the fifty most influential professionals in the sector will be unveiled.

The seventh edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ is sponsored by Aon, BMW Madrid, Cobee, DKV, EF Corporate Solutions, Gympass, Infojobs, Koppen Executive, The Adecco Group and Wagestream.

