Last minute coronavirus in Spain due to new measures and restrictions due to COVID, today

Incidence stands at 644 cases, with 18 deaths in the past 24 hours

The autonomous communities notified the Ministry of Health on Wednesday 30,587 new cases of COVID-19, including 17,611 diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These numbers are higher than those on the same day last week, when 26,390 positives were reported.

The total number of infections in Spain already stands at 4,219,723 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence over the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants amounts to 644.50, against 622.41 yesterday. In the past two weeks, a total of 305,819 positives have been recorded.

18 new deaths were added to the balance sheet for this Wednesday, against 10 last Wednesday. Up to 81,166 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the ministry. In the past week, 67 people with a confirmed positive diagnosis of COVID-19 have died in Spain.