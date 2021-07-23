Last minute coronavirus in Spain of new measures, restrictions and curfews due to COVID, today

Spain surpasses 25 million vaccinated with full schedule against COVID-19

More than 25 million people already have the full coronavirus vaccination schedule in Spain. This is reflected in this Thursday’s Health report on the vaccination campaign, which indicates that 25,060,958 Spaniards, or 52.8% of the population, already have the full guideline.

Thus, the vaccination target that the Government had set for this week has been reached, in which the milestone of vaccination of more than half of the population with the full schedule has also been reached.