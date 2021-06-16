Last minute: Coronavirus Spain, today

The Public Health Commission on Tuesday approved the vaccination against the coronavirus of three new age groups: people 30 to 39 years old, 20 to 29 years old and 12 to 19 years old. Thus, she gave the green light to vaccination from the age of 12 and over. In addition, it is expected that the recruitment of different groups may overlap, maintaining the descending order of age. However, it remains essential to insist on the recruitment of people aged 40 and over who have not yet been vaccinated.