Last minute coronavirus | Vaccination in Spain with the second dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer, today

Spain records 4,507 new cases of coronavirus and 18 more deaths in the past 24 hours. This is clear from the report published by the Ministry of Health, which figures the cumulative incidence of 93.19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, with which it increases by just over half a point. compared to the day before, after three days of stagnation. in all 92 cases. This parameter thus increases for the second consecutive day.