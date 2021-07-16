Last minute of new restrictions and measures for the coronavirus in Spain and the evolution of vaccination against COVID-19, today

The incidence of the coronavirus again exceeds 500 cases in Spain five months later

The cumulative incidence continues its unstoppable increase and already exceeds 500 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, for the first time since February 11.

This is what reflects this Thursday the epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health, which places this indicator at 500.75 points on average in Spain, or 31.25 points more than the day before despite the fact that the Balearic Islands do not have not updated their data due to technical issues. . The case of Catalonia is particularly worrying, the region with the worst data in the country with an incidence of runaway of 1,107.54 points, 39.5 more than yesterday.

In addition, although the incidence is increasing in all age groups, the most worrying figures continue to be recorded among the youngest population, precisely the one with the lowest vaccination coverage: between 20 and 29 years – the most affected age group – amounts to 1,581.39 years, while in the 12-19 age group it rises to 1311.73.