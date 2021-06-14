Last minute of the coronavirus in Spain, today

Spain on track to reach 15 million people with full immunization schedule this week

The government plans to reach 15 million people immune to the coronavirus in Spain this week. In other words, it is expected that over the next few days a total of 15 million people will have already received the full immunization schedule (or one dose in the case of patients vaccinated with Janssen, or two in the case of one of the other approved formulas). . ).

The figure does not seem impossible to reach if during this weekend the rhythm of vaccination which had been established in recent weeks was maintained. And it is that the last record of vaccinations took place just a week ago, when it was possible to inject more than a million doses in the two days of the weekend. You can read more at this link.