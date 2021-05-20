Last minute restrictions, coronavirus measures in Spain and vaccine, today

The incidence continues to decline and only the Basque Country remains at extreme risk

Spain records 6,080 new cases of coronavirus and 66 more deaths in the past 24 hours. This is clear from the report of the Ministry of Health, which estimates the cumulative total of infections at 3,625,928, while the pandemic leaves a total of 79,568 deaths in our country. The cumulative incidence, for its part, stands on Wednesday at 144.56 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days. Thus, the decline of this indicator continues, which since yesterday is at the threshold considered as an average risk. For the moment, only one territory remains at extreme risk (more than 250 cases): Euskadi, with an incidence of 266.07.