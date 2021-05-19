Last minute restrictions, coronavirus measures in Spain and vaccine, today

Cumulative incidence drops to medium risk for the first time since March

The Department of Health is reporting 3,988 new cases of coronavirus and 70 deaths from the pandemic in the last day. Regarding the cumulative incidence, it is 147.54 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, whereas the day before it was 151.82. Thus, the downward trend of this indicator continues, which for the first time since March 29 is at the medium risk level. However, if this parameter falls in almost all of the autonomous regions, Madrid are up 10 points from yesterday and again close to the extreme risk level (249.95).