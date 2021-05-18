Last minute: Restrictions, measures for the coronavirus in Spain and vaccine today

Brazil records fewer than 800 deaths per day for first time in nearly 80 days

Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, recorded 786 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths to less than 800 per day for the first time. times in nearly 80 days, the Government reported on Monday. The Latin American giant had recorded no less than 800 deaths per day since March 1, when 778 deaths were recorded, and before a second wave of COVID, more virulent and deadly than the first, caused an increase significantly mortality and case rates.