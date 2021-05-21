Last minute: Restrictions, new measures for the coronavirus in Spain and vaccine today

Daily death toll drops to summer level with 33 deaths

Spain records 5,733 new coronavirus infections and 33 more deaths on the last day, a death toll that falls to summer 2020 levels, being the lowest since August 28. In addition, six communities reported no deaths during the last day: the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Galicia, Murcia, Navarre and La Rioja. According to the report of the Ministry of Health on Thursday, to date, a total of 3,631,661 infections and 79,601 deaths have been reported in our country since the outbreak of the health crisis. For its part, the cumulative incidence stands at 139.89 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days, an indicator that the day before was 144.56 cases.