Last opportunity! You still have time to register for the digital meeting “ Project positively in times of crisis ”

A year of coronavirus has brought about endless social and business change and has reminded us that nothing is everlasting, that what is a trend today may stop being on the rise tomorrow … Therefore, training and personal and professional development has become even more important than before.

And it is that, in a few years, a large part of the tasks or activities that we carry out today in our professions will evolve, be modified or even eliminated to make room for more recent techniques to which we must adapt. In addition to the need to update, there are other reasons why employee training and development is essential in what we call the “ new reality ”:

Adapt to new tasks. We have already made it clear: in just a few years, much of the activities and tasks that we have to accomplish today will change or even disappear and be replaced by new ones adapted to the new realities that await us. The “new” competition. It was perhaps not so common in the last century to change jobs. We know this from our parents and grandparents who on many occasions hardly changed jobs and were able to develop much of their professional career in the same company or industry. Now things have changed. And they did so thanks to the arrival of new generations who, in general, have a greater capacity to adapt and absorb knowledge. There is nothing left to deal with the digital divide between the generations, which, although it is gradually narrowing, remains significant. Look for new opportunities. Whether through demotivation, ambition or necessity, training and development will help us acquire new knowledge that can be vital in finding new employment opportunities, or even starting our own business, and in more than one case , get out of the unemployment rush. Improve yourself in our work. Because the opportunities don’t just present themselves externally; Opportunities for growth may arise within our own business. Sometimes they can happen arbitrarily, but in others we can seek them out through training and acquiring new knowledge. More than ever. Yes, we know not everyone has seen their free time increase in the coronavirus era, but it is true that restrictions, curfews and lockouts force us to spend more time at home. This more time than others that we would spend outside the home can turn to gold if we decide to use it for training. Therefore, we may be at the best time to train. For all these reasons, Performanse, in collaboration with RRHHDigital, is organizing the webinar “ Project positively in times of crisis ” in which we will talk about how the development and professional projection of collaborators, key in the “ new reality ” ‘. From the command of Gildas Fras, International Manager of Performanse, we will provide the keys to ensure the development of employees within the organization as well as how to advise and support them in their development and professional projection. Training, reinvention, adaptation, professional and personal development … You can’t miss it!

